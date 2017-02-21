EC moves to purchase former Boys/Girl...

EC moves to purchase former Boys/Girls club property for splash pad

Elizabeth City may be purchasing the Elizabeth City Boys and Girls Club's old baseball field for a splash pad after all. The city has tentatively agreed to purchase the 1.8 acre-property for $60,000, City Manager Rich Olson reported in his FYI Friday.

