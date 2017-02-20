District eyes hiring early college principal
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools hopes to have the principal of the district's first-ever early college in place by early next month. So far, the district has received 15 applications or letters of interest for the position, district spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said in an email on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC