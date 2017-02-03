Developer: Amazon's $400M North Carolina wind farm is 'days' from powering up
In spite of efforts to squash a $400 million wind farm near Elizabeth City, the developer behind the project says the spinning turbines are about to connect to the grid. Thursday, Paul Copleman , spokesman for developer Avangrid Renewables , said the farm was "close" to full operation.
