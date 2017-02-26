DayBreak celebrates continuing services under MSA
When Albemarle Regional Health Services gave up several of its assets and services in 2015, DayBreak adult daycare facility at Edgewood Center was one of them. But by the end of that year, Medical Services of America, a private South Carolina-based home health care provider, stepped in and took charge of DayBreak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horses
|Sat
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Sat
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Sat
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Sat
|Guitar71
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC