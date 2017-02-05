CVB's move to museum celebrated
The Elizabeth City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau made official last week what the agency accomplished last fall: Move into the building housing one of northeastern North Carolina's most visible attractions. City officials and civic leaders were among those who gathered Tuesday to officially welcome the CVB to Museum of the Albemarle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
