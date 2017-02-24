Currituck ban could affect third solar farm
The ban on new solar farm development Currituck commissioners approved this week won't affect two solar facilities in the county - one that's already completed, the other that's still under construction. It could affect a third, however, that is currently the subject of a legal dispute between Currituck and the solar farm's developer, Ecoplexus Solar Solutions.
