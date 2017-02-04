Council to mull downtown code changes
A proposed amendment to the ordinance Elizabeth City is using to crack down on downtown blight would slow its enforcement but won't weaken the measure, according to city officials. Last week, council voted to hold a public hearing on Feb. 13 to consider an amendment to its nearly year-old Downtown Maintenance Code.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
