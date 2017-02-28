Council sets budget meeting schedule
Elizabeth City City Council has set a tight schedule for adopting next year's city budget, meaning councilors will have to agree quickly on the city's spending and the taxes needed to pay for it prior to July 1. The council normally starts reviewing a draft budget in April, but those meetings won't start until May 2 this year. In another change, council also agreed to televise all budget meetings.
