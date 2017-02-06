Council backs wind project

Elizabeth City City Council has adopted a resolution of support for the Amazon Wind Farm US East that doesn't include the strong language used by two other boards against the state lawmakers who have called for shutting the project down. Council voted unanimously last month to adopt a resolution of support for the wind farm, a $400 million project that Avangrid Renewables pursued almost seven years ago and is now bringing into operation.

