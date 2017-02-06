Council backs wind project
Elizabeth City City Council has adopted a resolution of support for the Amazon Wind Farm US East that doesn't include the strong language used by two other boards against the state lawmakers who have called for shutting the project down. Council voted unanimously last month to adopt a resolution of support for the wind farm, a $400 million project that Avangrid Renewables pursued almost seven years ago and is now bringing into operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC