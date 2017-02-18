Coast Guard rescues woman suffering d...

Coast Guard rescues woman suffering diabetic shock on cruise ship off the Outer Banks

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth received notice from Royal Caribbean International's Anthem of the Seas that the 75-year-old woman was suffering from diabetic shock. An HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, launched to help.

