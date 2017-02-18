Coast Guard rescues woman suffering diabetic shock on cruise ship off the Outer Banks
The 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth received notice from Royal Caribbean International's Anthem of the Seas that the 75-year-old woman was suffering from diabetic shock. An HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, launched to help.
