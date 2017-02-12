Coast Guard rescues man from sinking ...

Coast Guard rescues man from sinking boat 140 miles from Wilmington

Sunday Feb 12

The Coast Guard got an alerted around 6:30 p.m. that the man had used his SPOT Satellite GPS Messenger to notify the International Emergency Response Center that his 32-foot Pearson sailboat Great Peace was taking on water and sinking. An HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, launched to help.

