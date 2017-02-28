Class-size bill would cost district $...

Class-size bill would cost district $750K

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools would still have to come up with $750,000 to comply with the most recent version of state legislation designed to reduce class sizes in grades K-3. That's Superintendent Larry Cartner's estimate of what the district would have to come up with if a House bill, which eases somewhat the classroom-size mandate adopted last year, is approved this year.

