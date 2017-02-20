City looking for new waterfront market director
Elizabeth City is looking for a new Downtown Waterfront Market coordinator after the previous coordinator stepped aside after nearly five years on the job. Courtney Birdsall decided to leave the job of coordinating the spring-to-fall outdoor market for undisclosed personal reasons, Assistant City Manager Angela Cole said on Friday.
