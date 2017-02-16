City hopes to revive home rental inspections
Elizabeth City officials plan to ask state lawmakers again to allow the city to periodically inspect rental properties to make sure they're habitable. The city plans to seek exemptions to state laws that would allow it to resume its rental inspection program, City Manager Rich Olson reported during last week's council retreat.
