City debates more firefighters
Elizabeth City City Council has agreed to authorize the city to pursue a nearly $300,000 FEMA grant to pay for six new firefighters for two years. However, city officials continue to debate whether the city can afford the firefighters once the grant expires or if the firefighters are needed in the first place.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
