City again denied grants for costly projects
The N.C. Department of Commerce has again denied the city of Elizabeth City's requests for Community Development Block Grants for two high-priority water and sewer projects Neither the second half of the city's raw water transmission line nor the Herrington Road sewer project scored highly enough to qualify for a CDBG, City Manager Rich Olson reported last week. In a follow-up interview on Wednesday, Olson said the projects were turned down because they wouldn't help enough people who are considered low-to-moderate income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC