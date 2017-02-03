City again denied grants for costly projects

The N.C. Department of Commerce has again denied the city of Elizabeth City's requests for Community Development Block Grants for two high-priority water and sewer projects Neither the second half of the city's raw water transmission line nor the Herrington Road sewer project scored highly enough to qualify for a CDBG, City Manager Rich Olson reported last week. In a follow-up interview on Wednesday, Olson said the projects were turned down because they wouldn't help enough people who are considered low-to-moderate income.

