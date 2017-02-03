City again denied grants for costly p...

City again denied grants for costly projects

The N.C. Department of Commerce has again denied the city of Elizabeth City's requests for Community Development Block Grants for two high-priority water and sewer projects Neither the second half of the city's raw water transmission line nor the Herrington Road sewer project scored highly enough to qualify for a CDBG, City Manager Rich Olson reported last week. In a follow-up interview on Wednesday, Olson said the projects were turned down because they wouldn't help enough people who are considered low-to-moderate income.

