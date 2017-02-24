Cartner: Class size changes needed soon

Cartner: Class size changes needed soon

1 hr ago

If state lawmakers don't want to force local school districts to pay more for smaller K-3 class sizes, they will need to act soon, local school officials say. "We're flirting with it being too late," Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Larry Cartner said Thursday of changes to legislation on maximum K-3 class sizes for next school year.

