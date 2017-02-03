Camden woman wins $167 in NC lottery ...

Camden woman wins $167 in NC lottery game

A South Mills woman is $116,000 richer after winning a jackpot in the N.C. Education Lottery last Saturday. Sharon Walston took that amount home after buying a winning "Quick Pick" ticket at the Super Stop Tobacco and Mini Mart on Oak Stump Road in Elizabeth City, according to a press release from the state lottery on Friday.

