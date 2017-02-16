Berger expresses support for addition...

Berger expresses support for additional $5M for ECSU

18 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

State Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and University of North Carolina President Margaret Spellings both reiterated their commitment to helping Elizabeth City State University grow during a visit to the campus on Thursday. Berger, R-Rockingham, and Spellings met with university officials and toured the campus Thursday afternoon.

