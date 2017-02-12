5 percent utility rate cut proposed
Elizabeth City City Manager Rich Olson on Friday proposed a 5-percent reduction to electrical rates for residential customers, but also proposed delaying that reduction by two months to help make up for lost revenue due to the city's delayed utility bills. Last month, the N.C. Eastern Municipal Power Agency approved a 4.5-percent electrical rate decrease to its 32-member municipalities.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
