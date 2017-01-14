Yoga instructor leads class through gentle paces

McNamara instructs two yoga classes on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation. A gentle yoga class is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a traditional yoga class meets from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. McNamara said in the gentle yoga class most poses can be done seated in a chair.

