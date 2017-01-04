Woman medvacaced 20 miles off the Nor...

Woman medvacaced 20 miles off the North Carolina coast

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

A 76-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship about 20 miles off the coast of North Carolina early this morning. The Coast Guard was notified by the captain of the Grandeur of the Seas at 8:40 a.m. for a female passenger who was experiencing abdominal pains 20 miles northeast of Oregon Inlet.

