Woman evacuated from cruise ship off ...

Woman evacuated from cruise ship off North Carolina coast

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Daily News-Record

The U.S. Coast Guard says it evacuated a 76-year-old woman from a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast after she experienced abdominal pains. A statement from the Coast Guard said it was notified by the captain of the Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas on Wednesday that a passenger was experiencing abdominal pains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Dec 31 Sukie 18
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec 22 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,321 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,659

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC