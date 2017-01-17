Winds of change

Winds of change

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

The Institute hosted a discussion about wind farms, home wind turbines, and the future of clean energy Tuesday night at the Eddy Pub, where guest speaker Kevin Long, an employee of Buckner Cos., spoke about helping construct the 104-turbine Amazon Wind Farm in Elizabeth City - the first of its kind in North Carolina. The project, which is part of Amazon's goal to use only renewable energy, will create enough energy to power more than 60,000 homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Jan 9 Ray 19
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec 22 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,326 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC