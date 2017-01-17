Winds of change

The Institute hosted a discussion about wind farms, home wind turbines, and the future of clean energy Tuesday night at the Eddy Pub, where guest speaker Kevin Long, an employee of Buckner Cos., spoke about helping construct the 104-turbine Amazon Wind Farm in Elizabeth City - the first of its kind in North Carolina. The project, which is part of Amazon's goal to use only renewable energy, will create enough energy to power more than 60,000 homes.

