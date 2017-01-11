UNC has recovery plan for Elizabeth C...

UNC has recovery plan for Elizabeth City State

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: HeraldSun.com

UNC system leaders think they've come up with a plan to shore up both the finances and enrollment of beleaguered Elizabeth City State University. The financial end of it envisions refinancing the university's debts, via bonds or a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, to ease annual repayments and secure $10 million for use on what a consultant terms "critical infrastructure needs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mon Ray 19
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec 22 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC