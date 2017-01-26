Tariffs would only worsen displaced workers' plight
Aren't you glad you don't have to show your North Carolina passport when you commute to a job in Virginia? If you buy a room of furniture at The Dump or a cart full of groceries from Sam's Club, aren't you happy you don't have to pay Gov. Roy Cooper a 35-percent tariff to bring your merchandise back to Elizabeth City? I'm sitting here in January eating a bowl of strawberries from Chile. I'm pleased that I don't have to wait until they ripen in the fields of Pasquotank County in May. Free trade is hampered by tariffs, like the one Donald Trump wants to impose on Mexico and China.
