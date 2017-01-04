Southgate Mall again for sale

An ad announcing the mall's sale at the end of the month is listed on the website of Ten-X, a Southern California-based real estate transaction firm. According to the ad, the auction of Southgate Mall will take place online between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, with the starting bid set at $800,000 and each bidder required to submit a $10,000 participation deposit.

