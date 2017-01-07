Sheriff: 3 held in Camden after attempted burglary

CAMDEN Three people, including a Pasquotank County man wanted for a probation violation, were apprehended in Camden County last week following what sheriff's officials say was an attempted burglary in the northern part of the county. Kevin Roland White, 22, of the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, and Zaurnice Tamiko King, 19, of the 900 block of Fifth Street in Elizabeth City, are both charged with felony attempted breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen property, Sheriff Tony Perry said.

