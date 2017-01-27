Select Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016 Earnings
Select Bancorp, Inc. , the holding company for Select Bank & Trust, today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2016 of $6.8 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.58, compared to net income of $6.6 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.56 for the year ended December 31, 2015. For the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company reported net income of $1.6 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.14, compared to net income of $1.6 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.14 for the fourth quarter of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC