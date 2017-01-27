Select Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter...

Select Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2016 Earnings

Select Bancorp, Inc. , the holding company for Select Bank & Trust, today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2016 of $6.8 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.58, compared to net income of $6.6 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.56 for the year ended December 31, 2015. For the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company reported net income of $1.6 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.14, compared to net income of $1.6 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.14 for the fourth quarter of 2015.

