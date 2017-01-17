Rouse pleads in fatal shooting, gets 6 -year minimum sentence
An Elizabeth City teenager was sentenced to a minimum of nearly 6½ years in prison today after he entered a conditional plea to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another teenager in August 2015. Jamie Rouse, 18, entered an Alford plea in the shooting death of Mushod Gary, also 18, in Pasquotank County Superior Court.
