Port expansion could aid region

The Port of Virginia will be investing nearly a quarter of $1 billion this year to upgrade two terminals in the Hampton Roads area - a move that could eventually pay dividends for northeastern North Carolina, a port official said Wednesday. Aaron Ouellette, an economic development specialist for the port, told members of the Albemarle Committee of 100 that the $739 million will help expand part of the Norfolk International Terminals and the Virginia International Gateway.

