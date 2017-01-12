Port expansion could aid region
The Port of Virginia will be investing nearly a quarter of $1 billion this year to upgrade two terminals in the Hampton Roads area - a move that could eventually pay dividends for northeastern North Carolina, a port official said Wednesday. Aaron Ouellette, an economic development specialist for the port, told members of the Albemarle Committee of 100 that the $739 million will help expand part of the Norfolk International Terminals and the Virginia International Gateway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC