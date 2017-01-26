Police: Strengthening ties can improve trust

With many young people holding negative opinions of law enforcement, Elizabeth City is one officer-involved shooting away from a community relations problem, a city police spokesman says. Sgt. Jamie Judge, speaking to the Ward 4 Quality of Life Organization last week, said he traces the growing distrust of police by young people back to the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old black teenager, in Sanford, Florida, nearly five years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.