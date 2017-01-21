Police: Man wanted for shooting incident

Elizabeth City police are seeking a suspect in connection with the shooting of another man on Massachusetts Avenue last week. Darren Rountree, 28, is being sought on charges of discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling inflicting serious injury; assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said in a press release Saturday.

