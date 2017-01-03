Peel still weighing bid for 4th term

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Advance

The filing period for Elizabeth City's municipal election is still half a year away, but two incumbent city councilors said Monday they're already planning to seek re-election in the fall election. Both 4th Ward City Councilor Darius Horton and 3rd Ward City Councilor Rickey King said they plan to seek third and second two-year terms, respectively.

