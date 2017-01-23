N.C. District Attorney: Man arrested for wife's death released, not indicted for murder
Samuel Mansfield was arrested in December for the death of his wife after she was found dead in the garage of their home. On Monday the North Carolina District attorney said Mansfield was released from custody after a grand jury failed to indict him.
