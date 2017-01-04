Motorist in fair condition after wreck
A Pasquotank County woman was in fair condition at a Virginia hospital Wednesday, a day after she was ejected from her car during a single-vehicle accident on Peartree Road. Nicolette Dale Maddy, 19, of North Banks Drive, was injured when the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier she was driving left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch near the Ida Acres subdivision, an Elizabeth City police spokesman said Wednesday.
