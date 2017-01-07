Meteorologist: Half inch of snowfall in EC so far
While areas to the north and west of Elizabeth City are being pounded with snow today, only about a half an inch of snow has fallen in the local area so far, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. Alec Butner, who works for the NWS in Wakefield, Virginia, said the Elizabeth City area currently is seeing "kind of a mixed bag" of snow and sleet.
