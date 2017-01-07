Meteorologist: Half inch of snowfall ...

Meteorologist: Half inch of snowfall in EC so far

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Daily Advance

While areas to the north and west of Elizabeth City are being pounded with snow today, only about a half an inch of snow has fallen in the local area so far, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. Alec Butner, who works for the NWS in Wakefield, Virginia, said the Elizabeth City area currently is seeing "kind of a mixed bag" of snow and sleet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mon Ray 19
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec 22 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,799 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC