Mansfield released after grand jury fails to indict on murder charge

An Elizabeth City man accused of fatally shooting his wife in December has been released from jail after a Pasquotank County grand jury failed to indict him on first-degree murder charges. Samuel Frank Mansfield, 72, of the 100 block of Golf Club Drive, was released Tuesday from Albemarle District Jail after grand jurors declined to return a bill of indictment on the murder charge presented by prosecutors.

