Lawmakers: Utility-scale wind farm poses security threat

North Carolina legislators want the incoming Trump administration to shut down a nearly complete, $400 million wind farm they believe poses a national security threat because it's too close to a long-distance surveillance radar installation. Ten legislators including the leaders of the state House and Senate signed a letter sent to President-elect Donald Trump 's transition team, House Speaker Tim Moore 's spokesman Joseph Kyzer said Thursday.

