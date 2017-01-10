Former EC resident Penny tapped as interim revenue head
A civil rights attorney and former Elizabeth City resident is now the interim head of the N.C. Department of Revenue for Gov. Roy Cooper. Last week, Cooper's office named Ron Penny, of Clayton, as acting secretary of the Department of Revenue.
Read more at The Daily Advance.
