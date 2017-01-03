EMS chief: Teen injured in wreck
A teenage driver was transported to a Virginia hospital Tuesday after she was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Peartree Road in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services Director Jerry Newell said EMS was dispatched to the accident shortly after noon on Tuesday.
