ECSU launches mobile STEM lab
Both students and local residents got a curbside view of the future Tuesday morning with the launching of a NASA STEM mobile laboratory at Elizabeth City State University. "This is the future," Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Larry Cartner said moments after touring the trailer's lab, which ECSU officials had parked just outside River Road Middle School.
