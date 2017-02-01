ECSU launches mobile STEM lab

Both students and local residents got a curbside view of the future Tuesday morning with the launching of a NASA STEM mobile laboratory at Elizabeth City State University. "This is the future," Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Larry Cartner said moments after touring the trailer's lab, which ECSU officials had parked just outside River Road Middle School.

