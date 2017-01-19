Economic boards oppose wind farm shutdown
Two economic development boards in Elizabeth City have adopted resolutions supporting the Amazon Wind Farm US East and opposing state legislative efforts to have the incoming Donald Trump administration shut down the nearly operational 104-turbine facility. The board of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission adopted its resolution on Wednesday and the Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. board adopted its resolution on Thursday.
