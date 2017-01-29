Early soybean harvesters quickly found buyers

INSET: Museum of the Albemarle's next History for Lunch event on Feb. 1 at 12:15 p.m. will feature Al Wood, agricultural extension agent for Pasquotank County, with "The Story of Soybeans." Elizabeth City was no doubt at the forefront of a budding agricultural industry when its cotton oil mills began crushing soybeans on a commercial scale by the winter of 1915.

