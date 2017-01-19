Dressing up for museum's gala
Harriett Hornthal, co-owner of the former Selig's Jewelry store on Main Street, Elizabeth City, dresses the store window with items announcing Museum of the Albemarle's upcoming 50th Anniversary Gala, Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC