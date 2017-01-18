Departing director has kind words for AoA
Former Arts of the Albemarle Director Keli Hindenanch had kind words Wednesday for the regional arts council she resigned from earlier this month. "I absolutely enjoyed working with AoA," she said during a phone interview, stating her belief the organization's board members, staff and volunteers are wonderful.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
