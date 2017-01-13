Currituck denies rezoning for Barnhil...

Currituck denies rezoning for Barnhill plant

Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK One of the largest construction firms in the region will be looking for a new site to relocate its asphalt plant after failing to win rezoning approval for its proposed site from Currituck commissioners. Barnhill Contracting had hoped to move the plant from its current location on Lucinda Lane to a site on Bayview Road in lower Currituck.

