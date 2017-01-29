Councilor's plea for pay raise fails
An Elizabeth City city councilor's repeated attempts to gather support to substantially up the monthly pay for municipal elected officials failed again recently. Councilor Michael Brooks this past Monday called for a 25 percent increase, $150 a month, and made clear he didn't want to wait a long period of time for action.
