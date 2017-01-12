Council approves microbrew ordinance
Elizabeth City City Council has approved an ordinance allowing microbreweries to open downtown, despite lingering concerns the businesses might turn into nightclubs. The ordinance provides that microbreweries and brewpubs may operate downtown with a special use permit.
