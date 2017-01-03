Conference to offer tips on 'healthy aging' and Elder Law

Experts will offer advice on "positive aging" for older adults, along with tips on Elder Law and caregiving, at the 2017 Aging Conference next week. The "Branching Out...Growing Your Knowledge of Successful Aging" conference will be held in Elizabeth City on Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kermit E. White Center on the Elizabeth City State University campus.

