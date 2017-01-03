Conference to offer tips on 'healthy aging' and Elder Law
Experts will offer advice on "positive aging" for older adults, along with tips on Elder Law and caregiving, at the 2017 Aging Conference next week. The "Branching Out...Growing Your Knowledge of Successful Aging" conference will be held in Elizabeth City on Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kermit E. White Center on the Elizabeth City State University campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Sukie
|18
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC